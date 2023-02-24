Prime Minister Dr. Drew proud of his Government’s accomplishment in advancing the good governance agenda

During the February 22, 2023, sitting of the National Assembly, three critical Bills that are central to the Government’s good governance agenda were successfully passed into law with majority support from the Members of Parliament on both sides of House.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said the passage of the three Bills, namely, the Anti-Corruption Bill, 2023; Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and Freedom of Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will hold the Government accountable to the people whom it serves, and as such described it as a great accomplishment of his administration.

“Integrity in Public Life, Freedom of Information, Anti-Corruption hold us responsible or accountable rather. If it’s one thing I would say Madame Speaker is that in my political life, this would be one of the things that I would always remember. I think this would bear a lot of fruits in setting the foundation to really create the new St. Kitts and Nevis going forward.