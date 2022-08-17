Prime Minister Dr. Drew reiterates support for the police force as part of the Government’s progressive agenda

The men and women serving in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) are at the forefront of preserving peace and security across the Federation. Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew during a meeting with the rank and file of the Police on August 16, 2022, reiterated the Government’s commitment to strengthening the Police Force as part of the progressive agenda.

“Going forward, therefore, your Government understands that societal peace and stability are vital for achieving our progressive agenda. But first and foremost, there must be due attention to justice, natural justice, social justice, economic justice, environmental justice and workplace justice. Accordingly, the strength of the Police service is top priority. So, what does this mean? It means that our people must see, hear and feel your presence in a constructive manner. For example, it is your Government’s position that patrolling is the essence of community policing. Yes, police stations have their roles, but nothing beats direct and dynamic engagement with the people,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew further stated that the Government will ensure that members of the Police Force are comfortable in their workplace environments when executing their duties, noting that police officers constantly place themselves in the line of danger.