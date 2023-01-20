Prime Minister Dr. Drew rejects allegations of debt forgiveness to Christophe Harbour and Kittitian Hill

At his first press conference for 2023 held at the NEMA conference room on January 18, Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew rejected allegations circulating on social media that the SIDF (Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation) had written off debt to Christophe Harbour and Kittitian Hill, two real estate development projects in St. Kitts.

“The SIDF has not forgiven any loan. I want to make that clear,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said. The SIDF has its interests in Christopher Harbour. We know that and it owns about thirty (30) percent of that development presently and that is where it resides with the ownership…so there is no forgiveness neither from the SIDF standpoint nor from Kittitian Hill standpoint, so I just wanted to make that clear.”