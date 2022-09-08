Prime Minister Dr. Drew says the energy sector is of priority to his government

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, said to the staff of the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) that the energy sector is a top priority of his government during a visit to staff working at the Needsmust Power Plant on September 7, 2022.

“I understand that the production of power is under significant stress at this time and what you all are doing here to a great extent is a herculean type of work to make sure that the country can move and the economy can move and people can have as normal a life as possible under the circumstances,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.

He mentioned that the Honourable Konris Maynard under whose portfolio energy falls is presently out of the country on official business and that SKELEC is an important part of Minister Maynard’s ministry.