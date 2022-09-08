Prime Minister Dr. Drew shows appreciation to the hard-working staff of the Electricity Department

During a visit to the Power Station at Needsmust Estate earlier this morning (Wednesday, September 07), Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew expressed his appreciation and support for the hardworking staff there.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the Power Station comes as the St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd commenced a load shedding exercise on September 05 as a result of a failure on the alternator of one of the company’s main generators. According to SKELEC, that failure, in addition to overhauls and other equipment failures reduced the power plant to half of its capacity.

While Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that he empathizes with the concerns of the thousands of electricity consumers on the island, he noted that the work being undertaken by the staff at Needsmust Power Plant should not be understated.