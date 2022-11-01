Prime Minister Dr. Drew shows heartfelt appreciation to retired Nurses in St. Kitts for their continued selfless service to healthcare

The contributions of retired nurses who continue to play active roles in the effective delivery of healthcare services in St. Kitts and Nevis were highlighted and applauded by Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a special service held at the Pentecostal Church of God in Basseterre in recognition of the 10th anniversary of the Retired Energetic Nurses Touching All Lives (RENTAL) Association.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew said, “The numerous stories and experiences you have accumulated throughout your careers, the lives you have saved and the countless lives you have positively impacted through your selfless sacrifice will serve to inform and inspire.”