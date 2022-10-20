Prime Minister Dr. Drew stresses the importance of regional integration in his maiden OECS authority address

The importance of regional integration was highlighted by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, today, Wednesday, October 19, in his maiden address to the 72nd Meeting of the OECS (Organization of Eastern Caribbean States) Authority being held in Montserrat. Prime Minister Dr. Drew commended the sub-regional body on the progress it has made over the last 20 years in advancing regional integration among the Member States.

In his well-received presentation to the Authority, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that it is his belief that all Member States share strong commitments to regional integration, be it on the economic, social or environmental fronts.“Our regional integration is not only robust but deep in substance and wide in scope touching all the pillars of sustainable development. It is firmly rooted in the revised Treaty of Basseterre, my hometown, the revised Treaty of Chaguaramas and the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development at the level of the United Nations.