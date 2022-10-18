Prime Minister Dr. Drew updates the nation on important national matters at his first press conference

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew hosted his first press conference earlier today, Monday, October 17, 2022, where he updated citizens and residents on the tremendous strides made by his St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party-led administration to deliver a new day and a better way for the people.

The honourable Prime Minister was supported at the press conference by the full slate of Cabinet Ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley; the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; Honourable Konris Maynard; Attorney General Honourable Garth Wilkin; the Honourable Marsha Henderson; the Honourable Samal Duggins; Senator the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke and Senator the Honourable Isalean Phillip, all of whom gave updates on the undertakings within their respective ministries.