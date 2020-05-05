Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Pays Tribute to Workers on Labour Day Weekend, May 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 3 2020 (SKNVIBES)

My Fellow Citizens and Residents, it is a pleasure to speak to you as we commemorate Labour Day, an International Day for the expression of solidarity with workers. This year, because of COVID-19, workers cannot congregate in crowds, as this is not in keeping with the advice of our health experts who are working hard to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. The workers’ health, of course, must come first. In the quiet of our homes, we can ponder the importance of Labour Day.

This is an important day when we give thanks and pay tribute to all those hardworking people in our Federation and, of course, the working people who came before us and made such a significant contribution to our Federation’s development and democracy.

