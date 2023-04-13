Prime Minister Drew and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Douglas Pay Tribute to the Late Randall Robinson

Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas paid glowing tribute to the late Randall Robinson at his recent funeral service at the Wesley Methodist Church in Basseterre.

Prime Minister Drew described Robinson as an extra “extraordinary son of the Divine, whose life spanned two continents and eight decades, touching countless lives as a lawyer, an author, a freedom fighter, and human rights advocate.”

“His hunger for justice in Africa and Haiti and for black lives the world over mirrored the consciousness of Mahatma Gandhi, the zeal of Stokely Carmichael and the civility of [Dr] Martin Luther King Jr. His advocacy for reparations and for mutual courtesy and respect among blacks pivoted the discussion on social justice in new and remarkable ways following the civil rights struggles of the 1960s,” said Dr. Drew.