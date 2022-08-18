Prime Minister Drew pledges to strengthen and improve workers’ rights and protection

Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said that Federal Cabinet. which he leads, is committed to improving workers’ rights and protection.

This was one of the concerns raised on Tuesday, August 16, when Prime Minister Drew met with officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) at the NEMA Conference Room.

“This is a workers’ party. It is the oldest party in the English-speaking Caribbean. It was founded on the principle that workers should be taken care of, and therefore that will be the thrust of this Government to see where there might be injustices we’re going to strengthen our workers’ rights,” Prime Minister Drew said.

In advancing his point, Prime Minister Drew explained that some of the strongest workers’ protection laws can be found in some of the world’s most developed and advanced nations.