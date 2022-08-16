Prime Minister Drew to meet with rank and file of the Police Force today, Tuesday, August 16

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew is scheduled to meet with the rank and file of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) this morning (Tuesday, August 16, 2022) from 9:00am at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room.

The meeting will be carried live on ZIZ Television (channel 5), as well as through ZIZ’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

Prime Minister Drew holds the portfolio as the Minister of National Security in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

During this morning’s meeting, the Honourable Prime Minister is expected to express his commitment to maintaining peace and security throughout the twin-island Federation and solicit the unwavering support of the men and women in uniform to accomplish this.