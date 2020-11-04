Prime Minister Harris addresses global meeting on COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 03, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, in his capacity as CARICOM Lead Head on matters of health, today (Tuesday, November 03) drew global attention to the challenge of CARICOM Member States being able to adequately finance their efforts to defeat COVID-19.

This was done when Prime Minister Harris addressed the second virtual meeting of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) Facilitation Council, where he called attention to the region’s unique condition in four specific areas. The four areas identified by the prime minister are (1) the Caribbean being one of the most heavily indebted regions in the world; (2) the Caribbean being the most tourism dependent region in the world; (3) the region’s high vulnerability to climate change, and (4) the high level of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the Caribbean.

READ MORE>>