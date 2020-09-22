Prime Minister Harris among hundreds paying last respects to King Ayatollah

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 22, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris was among hundreds of relatives, friends and fans who attended a colourful funeral service held for the late Mr Dion Geron Stevens, affectionally known as King Ayatollah, at the Garden’s Playfield on Monday September 21.Born in McKnight on February 27, 1967, the very day St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla (along with most of the other small Caribbean colonies) accepted the British offer of associated statehood, the colourful and decorated calypsonian died on August 26 this year after a prolonged illness.

Prime Minister Harris was accompanied at the funeral service by the Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Two, the Hon Jonel Powell, and they were later joined by the Minister of Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, the Hon Lindsay Grant.Officiating at the ceremony was Reverend Ira Penny, while musical accompaniment was by the Grand Masters Band.

READ MORE>>