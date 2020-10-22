Prime Minister Harris announces one Vat Rate Day for 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 21, 2020 (SKNIS)

After much consideration, the St. Kitts and Nevis Cabinet has decided to grant one Discounted VAT (Value Added Tax) Rate Day for 2020 in an attempt to boost consumer spending during the busy Christmas season. The announcement was made by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, when he addressed the nation during the Tuesday, October 20 edition of Leadership Matters.

“Yesterday (Monday, October 19) we determined that for [2020] the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will accord one day designated as VAT Day. On that day, as is the norm, the VAT payable on goods will be at 5 percent, so it is a special day in which the VAT rate is discounted and it covers a range of items.

