Prime Minister Harris commends outgoing Ministers Amory and Liburd for their stellar service to country

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has saluted outgoing Federal ministers, Mr. Ian Patches Liburd and Mr. Vance Amory, for their invaluable service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly over the last five years as members of the Team Unity-led Cabinet. The official result from the Friday, June 05 General Elections for Constituency #1 saw Mr. Liburd just falling short of defending his seat in the National Assembly. Mr. Amory, who in 2017 handed over the leadership of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) to his successor the Honourable Mark Brantley.

During his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, June 07, Prime Minister Harris described Mr. Liburd as the “busiest Minister of Public Infrastructure” the country has seen in a very long time.“You have seen his work all through St. Kitts and Nevis—in our roads, our bus lines, our ferry terminal etcetera, etcetera—as he did such a fantastic job in building out the infrastructure and utilities of our country.

