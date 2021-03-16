Prime Minister Harris commends the church for its support of Covid-19 protocols

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 15 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is the most successful country in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic in the western hemisphere, and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris is attributing the success to the all of society approach advocated by Government and has singled out the church for the role it has been playing and continues to play in the fight.

Prime Minister Harris commended the church generally, saying that the churches and the church leadership have been some of the most supportive and disciplined “in application of the Covid-19 protocols that have helped keep us safe so far. I want to say how much we deeply appreciate it and we thank God for guiding you, and guiding the church in that discipline.”



READ MORE>>