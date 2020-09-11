Prime Minister Harris congratulates Andrew Holness on his return as Prime Minister of Jamaica

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 10, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has extended heartiest congratulations to the Most Honourable Andrew Holness who was returned as Prime Minister of Jamaica following his Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) massive victory during the Thursday, September 03 General Elections.

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) won 49 of 63 seats in the parliamentary elections.Prime Minister Harris penned a congratulatory letter to his CARICOM colleague, in which he stated that emerging triumphant in an election at such a pivotal and crucial time in the region’s history is no small feat.“This victory speaks volume not only of your party’s mettle, but also of the confidence and faith the Jamaican people continue to place in your Government,” Prime Minister Harris said. In his letter to Prime Minister Holness, the St. Kitts and Nevis.

