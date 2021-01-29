Prime Minister Harris emphasizes the power of faith on National Prayer Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 28, 2021(SKNVIBES)

His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, and Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris were among government ministers, permanent secretaries, senior government officials and church leaders who attended Thursday’s (January 28) special service at the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln, Basseterre held as part of the activities in observation of National Day of Prayer.

As part of the National Day of Prayer, churches across the Federation opened their doors to allow persons the opportunity to come and offer their prayers to the Almighty God.Before delivering the Scripture Reading, which was taken from the Old Testament in the King James Version – 2 Chronicles Chapter 7 verses 12-15, Prime Minister Harris reminded the nation of the power of prayer, particularly during these difficult times.

