Prime Minister Harris explains the role of Development Bank in nation building

Basseterre, St.Kitts, July 1, 2020 (DBSKN)

The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis was established by Government to facilitate better coordination of Government policy initiatives to sectors that had hitherto been underserved by existing financial institutions, according to Prime Minister and Minister of Finance with responsibility for the Development Bank, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Appearing the on 10th edition of Leadership Matters, a virtual forum series, on ZIZ TV on Tuesday June 30, Dr Harris made the remarks in answer to a caller who had requested if some of the money for home ownership at the Development Bank could also be made available at the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank to give persons flexibility to work with which ever bank they may choose to.