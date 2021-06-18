Prime Minister Harris Extends Condolences to the Family of Citizen who died from COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 17, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Timothy Harris has expressed his condolences, and that on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the family and loved ones of the individual who succumbed today to the deadly COVID-19 disease.This death, which was announced by the Minister of Health the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett during a special press conference today (June 17), is the first COVID-19 related death in the Federation.

“It is indeed a sad day for all of us here in St. Kitts and Nevis after learning that the dreaded Corona virus has claimed the life of one of our citizens. As Prime Minister, I express my profound condolences to the family and loved ones. I also wish to assure the family that my thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time,” Prime Minister Harris said.Prime Minister Harris is again reminding citizens and residents of the importance of being vaccinated against this deadly disease, noting that the vaccines “are our best weapon in this fight.”

