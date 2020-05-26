Prime Minister Harris hails excellent performance of Team Unity Government

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 25, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has hailed the excellent performance of his Team Unity-led administration that has delivered safer streets, an improved health care sector, larger and more affordable homes, employment opportunities, improved public infrastructure and positive economic growth year after year.

This significant transformation was achieved despite the fact that shortly after taking office, the Dr. Timothy Harris-led Government paid off the $117 million debt the country owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)—a debt which it inherited from its predecessor.To give citizens and residents a clearer picture of what Team Unity has accomplished, Prime Minister Harris, while making his presentation at the Sunday, May 24 Team Unity Virtual Meeting, compared the economic record of St. Kitts and Nevis under the bygone Denzil Douglas.