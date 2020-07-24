Prime Minister Harris Holds Successful Meeting With Reserve Corps Of The Defence Force

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 23, 2020 (SKNIS)

On Wednesday, July 22, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, held productive and interactive discussions with the rank and file of Bravo Company, or the Reserve Corps, of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.The more than three-hour long meeting presented the soldiers with the opportunity to speak directly to the leadership of the national security apparatus and have their views and concerns aired, as well as to provide their suggestions on how the service can be improved going forward.

Prime Minister Harris was joined at the meeting by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Osmond Petty; National Security Adviser, (ret.) Major General Stewart Saunders; Commander of SKNDF, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Comrie; and Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Unit, Major Walter Bass.The National Security Minister used the occasion to commend the work and contributions of the Defence Force officers to the overall safety and security of the Federation, noting that, “without you, the state of security in the country would not be as good as it is now.”

The prime minister added, “It is well known that St. Kitts and Nevis is experiencing one of the lowest crime rates and we want to keep it that way. I want to, in particular, recognize the special task that you would have had to perform during the course of the year and how they have added value to the people and safety of the country.”A number of the officers in attendance made good use of the platform and raised questions on matters pertaining to training, improving the Cadet Corps, scholarship opportunities for reserve officers and the need for increased presence of Defense Force officers in and around schools and within communities.

Prime Minister Harris pledged that the Ministry of National Security will work to address the concerns and suggestions raised by the soldiers.“I have learned a lot from listening and hearing your comments…and what I will do at our next meeting is to give some guidance to Mr. Petty as the P.S. [Permanent Secretary] so that we could ensure that a number of the issues that have come…we will go through them and try to find some resolution because we really want you to feel that you are making a contribution, and that your contribution is appreciated by the Government and by the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Dr. Harris.