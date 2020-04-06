Prime Minister Harris inspired by dedication and enthusiasm of health workers on the front line

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 05, 2020(SKNVIBES)

The excellent response of local healthcare practitioners on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 has inspired Prime Minister Dr. the Honorable Timothy Harris to a higher level of service for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.During an appearance on WINNFM 98.9’s Inside the News radio programme, Prime Minister Harris indicated that, “We are in a war against this virus for which as yet there is no vaccine and our medical professionals are on the front line fighting the enemy on behalf of you the good people of St. Kitts and Nevis and people all around the world.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, like most affected countries across the world, is attempting to curtain the spread of the coronavirus in communities. Leading this charge is a highly capable and dedicated cadre of health professionals, for which Prime Minister Harris is appreciative.