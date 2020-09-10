Prime Minister Harris lauds cadre of exceptional young persons in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 09, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is of the strong belief that with the exceptional cadre of young persons in the Federation – who possess the talents, skills and entrepreneurial spirit necessary for nation building – the future for St. Kitts and Nevis is definitely a bright one.

One such person whom the honourable prime minister referred to was 26-year old businessman, Mr. Mark Pennyfeather, a mechanical engineer by training. Mr. Pennyfeather will be the guest speaker at the annual Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series this evening (Wednesday, September 09) at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel. “Mr. Pennyfeather is amongst a cadre of young persons whose discipline, entrepreneurial zeal, patriotism, ideas and philosophy of life are the stuff on which nations excel. That is why my administration has established a Ministry of Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, Talent Development with ICT a subject with the Ministry.

