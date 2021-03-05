Prime Minister Harris lays audited financial reports before the National Assembly

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 04, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

In keeping with his Team Unity administration’s good governance agenda, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris laid the audited financial reports for two Statutory Bodies before the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly at its Sitting today, Thursday, March 04, 2021.

Prime Minister Harris, the Federal Minister of Finance, laid on the table of the Parliament the annual reports for the period 2013 to 2018 and the annual report for 2019 for the St. Christopher and Nevis Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). The prime minister said the annual reports were submitted in fulfillment of Section 13 of the Financial Intelligence Act.

