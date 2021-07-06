Prime Minister Harris leads St. Kitts & Nevis’ delegation to the virtual 42nd Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 05, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is currently leading a St. Kitts and Nevis delegation to the Forty-second Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), being held via videoconferencing today, Monday, July 05 and Tuesday, July 06.

Making up the local delegation for the high-level regional meeting are Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley; Financial Secretary, Mrs. Hilary Hazel; Permanent Secretaries Ms. Kaye Bass, Mr. Osmond Petty and Mr. Ron Collins; Ambassador His Excellency Sydney Osborne and Ambassador His Excellency Vance Amory, as well as Mr. Samuel Berridge, Assistant Secretary in St. Kitts and Nevis Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU).

