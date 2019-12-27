Prime Minister Harris Meets Thousands Of Revellers And Fans On 2019 J’ouvert

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, December 27, 2019 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, was among thousands of revellers who streamed into the streets of downtown Basseterre on Thursday December 26 for the 2019 J’ouvert jam session which has been described as one of the best, if not the best, where people were having much fun in peace.

With new jam routes that covered most of downtown Basseterre, the troupes crisscrossed the streets to the pulsating music of four of the country’s top bands, Nu-Vybes Band International, Small Axe Band, Collision Band, and Grand Masters Band, and a host of DJs. Prime Minister Harris first joined the revellers at the corner of Church and Central Streets.

