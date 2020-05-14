Prime Minister Harris: National Assembly was dissolved on Tuesday May 12

Basseterre,St,Kitts May 14 2020(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, in a national address on Wednesday May 13, informed that he had on Tuesday May 12 advised the Governor General, His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, to dissolve the National Assembly, and the Governor General had graciously consented.

“We are a Country governed by laws and our Constitution is our supreme law,” said Prime Minister Harris. “Our Constitution is very clear. Every Parliament shall continue for five years from the date of the first sitting of the National Assembly after an election and shall then end, unless sooner dissolved.”