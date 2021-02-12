Prime Minister Harris pays glowing tribute to the late Apostle Dr. Allan Isaac

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 11, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Members of the Team Unity administration, including Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards, joined family, members of the clergy, friends and well-wishers in paying their final respects to the late Dr. Allan Isaac, founder and Apostle of the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre.

Dr. Isaac had an illustrious 48-year preaching career, 20 of which he served as a Pastor in the Wesleyan Holiness Church up until 1991. On August 13, 1995, Reverend Isaac along with his wife Debbie, founded the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre.Prime Minister Harris was among those to pay tribute to the late Apostle at his homegoing service, held at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre earlier today (Thursday, February 11).

