Prime Minister Harris pleased with high uptake of second Covid-19 jab

Basseterre, St.Kitts, June 27, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Saturday June 26 saw a historic high of 1,374 doses being administered in the current Covid-19 vaccine rollout, with 1,303 persons taking their second dose, and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris who was pleased by the high turnout has asked more persons to come forward on Sunday June 27 to take their second dose as all health centres will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.“I have, every Saturday, been going religiously to the health centres, encouraging, cajoling, and enticing persons to do what is necessary so that we could feel a greater sense of safety and security in the country,” said Dr Harris. “Indeed the commitment we make is that the future will be stronger and safer for all.”

Prime Minister Harris made the remarks at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Covid-19 Press Briefing held at the NEMA conference room in Lime Kiln, West Basseterre, on Saturday June 26. Earlier that day he had spent most of his time at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle encouraging persons who came for vaccinations.“Today we have had a historic high of 1,374 doses being administered – the largest rollout I will think since we started this programme.

