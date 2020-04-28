Prime Minister Harris praises Sir Tapley’s contribution and wisdom

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 27, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has publicly recorded his profound appreciation to His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC. JP, LL.D, for his staunch contributions and wisdom during this particularly troubled times of a worldwide pandemic created by the COVID-19 disease, also known as the Novel Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Harris said, “[Sir Tapley] has been a real bulwark of support, a reliable mentor and advisor to me in my capacity as prime minister and as head of the Cabinet. He has always been ready, willing and able to proffer the right advice, the right counsel and support and of course, displaying at times the wisdom of Solomon.”

