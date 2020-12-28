Prime Minister Harris predicts Year 2021 will be a better year for St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts December 28 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, joined the leadership and membership of his home town church, the House of Deliverance New Testament Church of God in Tabernacle, for worship on the last Sunday of Year 2020 (December 27), where he extended complements for the season to all and wished everyone all the best for 2021.

“The New Year will be a better year than this year has been,” predicted Prime Minister Harris. Dr Harris who was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, Members of Constituency Number Seven Group, Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Constituency Number Five Branch Executive led by Chairman Mr Glenville Mills, and supporters from across the island, were welcomed by Senior Pastor Octavia Charles-Warner.

