Prime Minister Harris presides over special meeting of ECCB Monetary Council

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 08, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, in his capacity as Chairman of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), today (Friday, January 08) presided over the first special meeting of the Monetary Council for 2021.

Prime Minister Harris participated in the virtual meeting from the headquarters of the ECCB.The important gathering of Prime Ministers, Premiers and Ministers of Finance of the Currency Union, discussed matters of concern to the region and how best to advance the agenda of financial stability, growth and development in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

READ MORE>>