Prime Minister Harris roots for social distancing in fight against COVID-19

Basseterre,St.Kitts, March 23, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is among the very few countries in the world that are yet to record a confirmed case of COVID-19. Government is advocating for the social distancing policy to protect citizens and residents, especially the elderly and children, against this global pandemic.“We all must play a role to protect and prepare our Federation, and one way is through social distancing,” said Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Dr Harris, who also has lead responsibility for Human Resource Development, Health and HIV/AIDS issues in the CARICOM’s quasi-cabinet, said: “We have for example already discontinued several sporting events like interschool meets.”Popular local athletic meets which attract large crowds, the Ram’s Inter Primary School Athletics Competition and the TDC Inter High School Championships in St. Kitts.