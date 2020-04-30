Prime Minister Harris said there is no indication that the borders will open up in the immediate future

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 29, 2020 (SKNIS):

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that there is no indication that the borders will open up in the immediate future.The Honourable Prime Minister said this during his appearance on the virtual forum series called Leadership Matters on April 28.

He said, “The United States like almost every other country has closed its borders and therefore it will not be easy for anyone there to get out.”“What is advisable is that they do their utmost to keep safe wherever they are, respect the rules that are in place to keep them safe and as it were to bunker down and wait until the borders are open again,” Prime Minister Harris said.

“Keep praying and hope for the best but at this particular moment in time all over the world, there is a significant reduction in travel. In fact, the regular passenger travel is at a literally at a standstill,” he added.“Countries are now hoping to open up at some time in the future but all of that is guesswork because every day and any day, the situation can change and that will determine whether or not borders are opened up,” said Prime Minister Harris.