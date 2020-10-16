Prime Minister Harris shows appreciation to all personnel in the Ministry of Agriculture

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 15, 2020 (SKNIS)

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the personnel in the Ministry of Agriculture for the excellent work they have done throughout the years.During the Re-opening and Launch of the Bayford’s Livestock Centre of Excellence on October 14, Prime Minister Harris said, “I want to thank the long-serving officers, extension officers, and other functionaries who have been with agriculture for as long as they can recall.”

“I have seen some faces who have been with agriculture through good times and bad times and I want to thank them for sticking with agriculture and having the faith that they can make a difference in the build-out of our agricultural programmes here in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

Prime Minister Harris also expressed that “Development does not come overnight, development doesn’t come by wishing it, development always comes by people being devoted and committed to persevering through good times and bad times to get where they must go and so I want to thank all those who have been in the vineyard of agriculture for so many years, all the Directors past and present, all our programme leaders in livestock, in crops and in fisheries who have done their little bit to take us further.”

“Each of us must commit ourselves to do the very best we can today in service of the country that we love so that we can contribute in a significant way to the development of this country,” he said.