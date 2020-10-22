Prime Minister Harris stresses need to continue social safety net programmes

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 21, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

As the Team Unity-led Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues the process to finalize the 2021 Budget, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris reaffirmed his administration’s intention to ensure the continuity of its large array of social safety net programmes going forward.Prime Minister Harris said that during this budgetary process his Government is focused on cost containment, as well as the efficiency and efficacy in the delivery of services.

“We shall preserve our PAP [Poverty Alleviation Programme] with strict compliance to the household criteria. We shall preserve our support to parents through the stipend to each child in early childhood. We will continue our social services support with the voucher and other programmes. We will protect our women and girls from abuses of all types. Our school children will receive support from the SELF Programme, free dental care, the waiver of examination fees.

