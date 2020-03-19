Prime Minister Harris: There will be strong penalty for COVID-19 scaremongering

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 18 2020 (SKNVIBES)
In the wake of a fake post making the rounds on social media Tuesday March 17 to the effect that St. Kitts and Nevis had recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 case, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris has warned there will be a strong penalty for such kind of unpatriotic behaviour.“Why is it today the opposition elements tried to create a scare in the country and send around this lying abominable post that St. Kitts and Nevis has its first confirmed case, and they know it was a lie?” posed Dr Harris.