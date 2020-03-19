Prime Minister Harris: There will be strong penalty for COVID-19 scaremongering

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 18 2020 (SKNVIBES)

In the wake of a fake post making the rounds on social media Tuesday March 17 to the effect that St. Kitts and Nevis had recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 case, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris has warned there will be a strong penalty for such kind of unpatriotic behaviour.“Why is it today the opposition elements tried to create a scare in the country and send around this lying abominable post that St. Kitts and Nevis has its first confirmed case, and they know it was a lie?” posed Dr Harris.

Prime Minister Harris made the remarks at the Newton Ground Primary School’s assembly hall, in the evening Tuesday March 17, where another in the series of Discussions for a Stronger, Safer Future town hall meeting in commemoration of Team Unity Administration’s fifth anniversary was taking place.

