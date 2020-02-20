Prime Minister Harris To Engage Constituents In One-On-One Consultations This Saturday, February 22

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 20, 2020 (SKNIS)

Residents of Constituency Seven will once again have the opportunity to speak one-on-one and express their views and concerns with their elected representative, Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, this weekend.Prime Minister Harris, who is the Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Seven (Belle Vue to Ottley’s), will host one-on-one consultations with residents on Saturday, February 22, from 10:00 am to 1pm at his Constituency Office located on Main Street, Tabernacle.

All are invited to come out and have their concerns addressed by their Parliamentary Representative.It is another forum in which ordinary citizens will have the opportunity to engage with the honourable prime minister this week, as Dr. Harris is also expected to join his Cabinet colleagues for a constituency walkthrough in St. Peter’s later that Saturday afternoon.

That event will be the second in a series of community walkthroughs, dubbed the ‘Vision 2020 Walkthroughs’, being held as part of the Team Unity administration’s fifth anniversary in office.