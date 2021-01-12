Prime Minister Harris to host first press conference of the year on Thursday, January 14

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 11, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will again update the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on important matters of national interest when he hosts his press conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Thursday’s press conference, the prime minister’s first for the year 2021, takes place from 10:00am in the Conference Room of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) located at Lime Kiln, Basseterre.

Prime Minister Harris uses his regular press conferences to give citizens and residents an account of his Team Unity administration’s astute leadership and management of the economy, particularly during these difficult times brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

