Prime Minister Harris to host one-on-one in Saddlers on Wednesday March 4

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 3, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

When the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) organised a kiddies’ Christmas party at the Saddlers Primary School on Sunday December 22, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris was encouraged by the large turnout of adults who thanked him for coming to look out for them.In addressing the enthusiastic gathering, Prime Minister Harris assured the people of Constituency Number Six of continued support by the Team Unity Government, and promised that he would be coming back to do one-on-one consultations with them in the New Year “so that we could talk in twos in a more private.

The outstanding efforts of Prime Minister Harris to serve all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis continue apace, as tomorrow Wednesday March 4 he keeps his promise to the people of St. Christopher Six when he avails himself for up-close one-on-one consultations at the Saddlers Primary School between 4:30 pm and 7:00 pm.