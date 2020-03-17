Prime Minister Harris updates His Excellency the Governor General on important matters of state

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris paid a courtesy call on His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC. JP., earlier this morning, Monday, March 16, 2020, at which time he updated the Governor General on several important matters of state.Chief among the matters discussed during this morning’s meeting, which was held at Government House, was the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Government’s comprehensive response to further protect the Federation’s borders from the virus, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a pandemic.

Part of the Government’s response includes the issuance of travel advisories for persons travelling from China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany and Spain.