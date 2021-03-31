Prime Minister Harris visits high-end residential and hotel developments on St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 30, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris spent a portion of his day today (Tuesday, March 30) visiting the construction sites of several high-end residential and hotel developments which, once completed, will significantly increase the Federation’s hotel stock to more competitive levels and enhance the country’s status as a top tourist destination.

The three developments along the prime minister’s stop were the Hillsboro Suites and Residences located at Mattingley Farm, Sunset Reef St. Kitts situated at Palmetto Point, Trinity and the Royal St. Kitts Hotel which is undertaking a villa project. The prime minister was accompanied today by the Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant; Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Andrew Skerritt and the Director of Facilitation at the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA), Mrs. Dorietta Fraites.

