Prime Minister Harris warns that the COVID-19 threat is not yet over; urges all to comply with the set protocols

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Though the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded commendable successes in its fight to contain the Novel Coronavirus, the country’s Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is urging citizens and residents to continue their adherence to the established protocols and measures as the fight is not yet over. Speaking during the first Leadership Matters programme for the year on Tuesday, February 02, Prime Minister Harris said his Government’s focus remains on protecting the health, jobs, and the way of life of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“In St Kitts and Nevis, we are at a critical juncture in our management of the COVID-19 pandemic. We still face the worst crisis of a lifetime. Indeed, we face two crises – one a health pandemic that has taken about 2.24 million lives and the other a brutal economic crisis that has caused 114 million direct job losses worldwide and reduced working hours,” Prime Minister Harris said.

