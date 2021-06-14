Prime Minister Harris working to reduce vaccine hesitancy among young people

Basseterre, St.Kitts, June 13, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Even as the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis races towards achieving herd immunity in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, there is some vaccine hesitancy among young people between ages 18 and 30 which Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris is seeking to reduce by personally encouraging them to take the vaccine. Prime Minister Harris spent the better part of the day Saturday June 12 at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility where he was, as he has been doing on all Saturdays, encouraging persons from his constituency (St. Christopher Seven – Bellevue to Ottley’s) to take the vaccine and among those he encouraged were young people some who took their first dose and others their second dose.

“There is so much information out there, some good and some negative information and in this era of the internet and the smartphone people easily access this information which oftentimes leaves them undecided,” observed Dr Harris. “That is how we come in and give them the facts as they are. I have taken it upon myself to encourage young people, not only from my constituency but from all parts of the country.

