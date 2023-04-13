Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Delegation Attends 2023 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew travels to Washington DC on Tuesday 11th April 2023 for the Word Bank Spring Meetings 2023 with a small delegation.

Attending the meetings with the Prime Minister are Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office, and Mrs. Versilie Francis – Director, Fiscal Affairs & Policy, Ministry of Finance.

The activities for this year will take held in Washington, DC, from April 10 to 16, 2023.

The World Bank Group’s (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Spring Meetings of the Boards of Governors bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, legislators, business executives, members of civil society organizations, and academics to discuss global issues such as the outlook for the world economy, the fight against poverty, economic development, and the efficacy of aid.

Seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and several other events devoted to the global economy, international development, and financial system are also included.

The full schedule of the meetings can be accessed here https://www.worldbank.org/en/meetings/splash/spring/schedule.