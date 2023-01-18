Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew to host his press conference on Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 am

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew will hold his first press conference for the new year on Wednesday, January 18 from 10:00 am at the Conference Room of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lime Kiln, Basseterre. The Prime Minister will be joined by his Cabinet Ministers.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew will use Wednesday’s press conference to again update citizens and residents on a number of matters of national importance including the 2023 Budget and the projected plans and projects for 2023.

The Prime Minister’s press conference will be broadcast live on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/), and the Facebook and YouTube platforms of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ, and the YouTube channel of PMOSKN.