Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Address Health Minister’s Session of the Voice of South Summit 2023

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew addressed the Health Minister’s Session of the Voice of South Summit 2023 (India) in a virtual forum this morning (January 13, 2023) as the CARICOM’s lead Head for Human Resources and Health.

The Global South refers to the developing and less developed countries of the world including the Caribbean Sub-Region and the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis.

The address was centered around the topic “Cooperation to build a resilient health care system” and addressed the challenges that impacted the CARICOM health care services over the past three years.

In his presentation, Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and the Government of India on behalf of the Caribbean Community for the generosity extended during the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated, “We thank the Government of India for its donation of 570,000 doses of COVISHIELD (AstraZeneca Oxford University) COVID-19 Vaccines to CARICOM, the generous donation of 20,000 doses of COVISHIED vaccines, and a total of 400,000USD worth of life-saving medicines and medical supplies in 2020 & 2021.”