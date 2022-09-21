Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Attends the 77th Session of the UNGA

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and his delegation will be attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The UNGA is held every September at the UN Headquarters in New York where world leaders from the United Nations member states meet to debate key issues affecting the world. This year it is being held under the theme “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”

According to the World Economic Forum “the theme stems from the recognition that the world is at a critical moment in the history of the United Nations due to complex and interconnected crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, humanitarian challenges of unprecedented nature, a tipping in climate change as well as growing concerns about threats to the global economy.”